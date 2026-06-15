China says growing its military will help lead to world peace

Beijing, China - China on Monday said that strengthening its military would be beneficial to world peace, slamming a report that warned of the potential for a direct strike by Beijing against Australia.

China on Monday said that strengthening its military will actually be beneficial for world peace, and slammed a recent report warning of the potential for Chinese aggression. © IMAGO/Kyodo News

A report on Sunday claimed that China is capable of a direct missile strike on Australia, and the threat of such a move is growing as Beijing amasses long-range and hypersonic weapons and expands in the South China Sea.

China's capacity to strike Australia would grow over the next decade as Beijing continues to invest in its military, the report – proposed by the Lowy Institute, a right-wing Think Tank, and published in the Australian – alleged.

China condemned the report's "serious strategic misjudgment" on Monday, saying it was committed to "a path of peaceful development."

"The growth of China's military strength represents an increase in the forces for world peace," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters during a daily news briefing.

"China's development of military strength is intended to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests and is not directed at any specific country," he added.

The report found the main threat to Australia was from Chinese missiles fired from ships, submarines, and a new intermediate-range ballistic missile with a range of 3100 to 5000 miles.