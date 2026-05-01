China slams FCC's move to ban labs from electronic testing and threatens to take "necessary measures"

Beijing, China - China on Friday slammed a proposal from the Federal Communications Commission that would bar its labs from testing electronic devices for use in the US, saying it undermined bilateral trade relations.

Beijing has slammed a proposal advanced by the US Federal Communications Commission that would prohibit Chinese labs from testing electronic devices for use in America. © IMAGO / Bihlmayerfotografie

The FCC voted Thursday to advance the proposal which, if green-lit, would hit devices ranging from smartphones to cameras.

Around 75% of certified devices in the US are tested in recognized labs in China, the FCC estimates.

China's commerce ministry said Friday the restrictions would "seriously undermine the international economic and trade order," vowing to hit back if implemented.

"If the US insists on going down the wrong path, China will resolutely take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," it said in a statement.

It accused the FCC of repeatedly introducing restrictive measures towards Chinese products and companies.

"These... undermine the hard-won stability in China-US economic and trade relations, run counter to the consensus reached by the two heads of state," the statement added.