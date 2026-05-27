China warns Quad ministers against "forming cliques" and provoking conflict after India meeting

Beijing, China - China warned on Wednesday that countries "forming cliques" and provoking conflict were "unpopular," after ministers from the US, India, Japan, and Australia raised concerns over stability in the East and South China Seas.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning (r.) issued a defiant statement after ministers from the US, India, Japan, and Australia met this week. © Collage: JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON / POOL / AFP & PEDRO PARDO / AFP

In clear but unstated references to China, foreign ministers from the so-called Quad grouping had criticized "dangerous maneuvers by military aircraft" and "ramming and blocking actions in the South China Sea," as they met in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The ministers reiterated opposition to "destabilizing or unilateral actions" that threaten stability in the region, in a joint statement following talks.

China, which views the Quad grouping with suspicion, rejected those concerns on Wednesday, warning against interference in its maritime affairs.

"At present, the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea remains overall stable," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing.

"Relevant countries should stop interfering in maritime issues around China and genuinely respect regional countries' efforts to safeguarding peace and stability," she said.

"Forming cliques, creating tension and provoking conflict are unpopular."