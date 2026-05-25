China's Huawei touts new chipmaking technology to sidestep US restrictions

Shenzhen, China - Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Monday it had developed a new way of making semiconductors that could get around its US-enforced lack of access to the most advanced chipmaking equipment.

A Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on June 18, 2025. © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

Huawei has in recent years been at the center of a geopolitical standoff after Washington warned its equipment could be used for espionage by the Chinese government, an allegation the firm denies.

Sanctions since 2019 have cut Huawei's access to components and technologies made by the US and some of its allies – including the lithography machines used to make the world's most advanced chips.

But on Monday the head of Huawei's semiconductor division He Tingbo said that the company will be able to produce next-generation 1.4-nanometer (1.4nm) chips by 2031.

Taiwan's TSMC, the industry leader, has projected it will be able to do the same by 2028.

Cutting-edge chips that can train and power artificial intelligence systems are a crucial and highly sensitive element of the technology rivalry between the US and China.

The computing power of chips has increased dramatically over the decades as makers cram them with more microscopic electronic components.