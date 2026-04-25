Chinese bear pair headed to Atlanta zoo in sign of continuing "panda bond"

Atlanta, Georgia - Two giant pandas from China are headed to Atlanta on a new 10-year conservation deal.

China is sending two giant pandas to the zoo in Atlanta, Georgia, as its latest act of "panda diplomacy" (stock image). © 123RF/aaabbbccc

Pandas Ping Ping, a male, and Fu Shuang, a female, will live at Zoo Atlanta, China Wildlife Conservation Association said in a statement Friday.

The organization signed the research agreement with the zoo last year, it said, noting the deal continues "the 'panda bond' shared by the people of both nations for more than 20 years."

The panda pair come from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwestern Sichuan province, according to the statement.

"Zoo Atlanta is delighted and honored to yet again be trusted as stewards of this treasured species," the zoo's president Raymond B. King said in a statement.

"We can't wait to meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang."