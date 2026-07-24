Chinese ship clashes with Filipino government vessel in latest shock confrontation

Manila, Philippines - The Philippines on Friday accused China 's coastguard of attacking a government vessel with a water cannon near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

A Chinese Navy vessel attacks a Filipino fisheries boat near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on August 11, 2025. © AFP/Philippine Coast Guard/Handout

The incident at Scarborough Shoal, which took place during an attempt to resupply Filipino fishermen, came as top diplomats wrapped up a Southeast Asian regional forum in Manila. It was the third such confrontation in less than a week.

The Philippine coastguard said on Friday that the Chinese vessel conducted a "reckless" manoeuvre, coming within 23 feet of the BRP Datu Paduhinog and hitting the ship with a water cannon blast.

"BRP Datu Paduhinog experienced a temporary loss of its satellite… connectivity," the Filipino statement read.

Two other ships, the BRP Datu Cabaylo and the BRP Cape San Agustin, were also targeted with a water cannon but not hit, the coastguard said.

A CNN journalist was aboard on of the ships at the time and captured the attack on camera. In the shocking footage, the Chinese ship can be seen shooting at the Filipino vessel with high-pressure water while sailing dangerously close.

China's coastguard said on Friday they had "lawfully imposed control measures on multiple Philippine vessels engaged in illegal activities in the waters under China's jurisdiction near Huangyan Island."

Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, including the flashpoint shoal, but an international ruling has said that such assertions lack a legal basis.

Early this week, the Philippines' government accused Chinese mariners of clubbing a Filipino sailor, sparking outrage from allies such as the US. On Thursday, they accused China's coastguard of employing a water cannon against local fishermen.