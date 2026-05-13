Rubio, with new Chinese name, heads to Beijing with Trump despite sanctions

Beijing, China - Secretary of State Marco Rubio was due Wednesday in Beijing with President Donald Trump despite being under sanctions from China , whose new approach to him has included changing how his name is written.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on May 12, 2026, as he departs for a three-day state visit to China. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

As a US senator, Rubio fiercely criticized China's human rights record, and Beijing retaliated by imposing sanctions on him twice.

China said Tuesday it would not block Rubio, now 54 and visiting China for the first time, from entering on Air Force One with Trump, the first US president to visit the Asian power in nearly a decade.

"The sanctions target Mr. Rubio's words and deeds when he served as a US senator concerning China," Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.

China had already appeared to find a diplomatic workaround after Trump named Rubio his secretary of state and national security advisor.

Shortly before he took office in January 2025, the Chinese government and official media began transliterating the first syllable of his surname with a different Chinese character for "lu."

Two diplomats said they believed the change was an immediate way for China to avoid implementing its sanctions, as Rubio was banned from entering under the old spelling of his name.

A State Department official confirmed only that Rubio was traveling with Trump.