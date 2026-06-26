Small plane seemingly crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper

Beijing, China - An eyewitness reported seeing plane debris and fire at the base of Beijing 's tallest building on Friday, as AFP journalists saw a hole in the skyscraper's side.

Plane debris was spotted at the base of Beijing's tallest building after a small aircraft reportedly crashed into the skyscraper. © Collage: ADEK BERRY / AFP & REUTERS

Video footage taken by the witness from a nearby building showed fire trucks blasting water at the flames on the ground in front of the 1,732-foot CITIC Tower, while what appeared to be part of a small plane lay on the ground beside the building.

AFP journalists at the scene saw a hole in the windows on one of the upper floors of the skyscraper. Police and ambulances swarmed the area.

Police declined to comment on the incident.

"I don't know why the plane would fly in here. It really is quite strange," the witness, a finance worker, told AFP on the condition on anonymity.

A man who worked inside the CITIC building told AFP: "I saw debris on my way out. It looked like part of a plane".

Dozens of uniformed cleaners gathered near the police cordon on Friday evening.

One woman told AFP she had been told to evacuate via the stairs and not to use the lifts.

"I ran down dozens of floors in a hurry," she said.

Two men who appeared to be from the building's property management team told the cleaners to go home.

"No one can get in now," one of the men said.