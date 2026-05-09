Taiwan finally passes deadlocked defense bill as US officials lament key "concession"

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan 's parliament finally passed a $25-billion defense bill that has been stuck in deadlock for months, as US officials lamented what they called a major "concession to the ​Chinese Communist Party."

Taiwan's parliament has finally passed most of a US-backed $25 billion defense bill that has been stuck in deadlock for months. © AFP/Yu Chien Huang

The latest version of the defense bill, which passed through the parliament on Friday, falls well short of the government's original proposed budget of nearly $40 billion, which has been held up for months by the opposition.

Taiwanese lawmakers have been at loggerheads over how much to spend on improving the island nation's defense capabilities against a potential attack by China, which claims the island as part of its territory.

The Kuomintang (KMT), which has become increasingly cozy with China, as well as the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) announced on Friday they would be willing to raise their original spending proposal to a maximum of $25 billion to purchase US arms.

The KMT and the TPP control Taiwan's 113-seat parliament, while President Lai Ching-Te's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) struggles to govern from a minority. Only 107 lawmakers were present for the vote, allowing the bill to pass with only 59 votes.

President Lai Ching-Te's government has vowed to increase overall defense spending to more than 3% of the country's GDP this year. He faces increasing pressure from the Trump administration to pass the original $40-billion bill.

DPP lawmaker Chen Kuan-Ting accused KMT leaders of "trying to disarm Taiwan" by excluding domestic procurement from the budget.

"If we restrict ourselves only to US arms purchases, then if one day Taiwan is encircled, Taiwan is blockaded, how are we going to maintain our ammunition supply and how are we going to sustain our combat capacity?" Chen said.

KMT lawmaker Hsu Chiao-Hsin said the party supported "reasonable defense buildup and arms procurement," but could not "accept lumping together arms sales, commercial purchases, and commissioned production."