Taiwan's foreign minister says island "will not bow its head" in clap back at China

Johannesburg, South Africa - Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung on a visit to Eswatini slammed China 's recent move to pressure several African countries into revoking overflight permits for the island's leader, saying it will not "bow its head."

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung insisted the island will not "bow its head" despite pressure from China. © I-Hwa CHENG / AFP

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te postponed an official trip to Eswatini – the island's only diplomatic ally – last week after "Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar unexpectedly and without prior notice revoked the charter's overflight permits".

China claims the self-governed island of Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes its participation in international organizations and exchanges with other countries.

Lin attended the 40th anniversary of Eswatini King Mswati III's accession, representing Lai after arriving in the African kingdom on Saturday.

"No matter how China uses political power to interfere with normal international civil aviation operations, politicizing and weaponizing flight information ... it will not make Taiwan bow its head, nor will it stop our progress," Lin posted on Facebook on Sunday.

"No unreasonable blockade or pressure can shake our resolve and will to safeguard our dignity and connect with the international community," he added.

The US has condemned China's action, labelling it an "intimidation campaign against Taiwan and Taiwan's supporters around the world".

Beijing shot back that it viewed Washington's remarks as a "baseless accusation", maintaining that its actions were legitimate.