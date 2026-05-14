Trump invites Xi to visit White House after "positive and productive" discussions

Beijing, China - President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the White House during a brief address to China 's leadership at a state banquet in Beijing.

President Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the White House in September. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier," Trump said during comments at a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

"This evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss, among friends, some of the things that we discussed today, all good for the United States and China, and it was a great honor to be with you," he continued.

He went on to describe the history of the US-China relationship, stretching back into the 18th century.

"From the beginning, our citizens have shared a deep sense of mutual respect," Trump said, echoing similar comments made by Xi. "The American and Chinese people share much in common."

Thanking the Chinese leader for his hospitality in Beijing, Trump extended an invitation to Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to visit Washington and the White House on September 24, 2026.

"I'd now like to raise a glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and the Chinese people," Trump said.