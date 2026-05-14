Trump invites Xi to visit White House after "positive and productive" discussions
Beijing, China - President Donald Trump extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the White House during a brief address to China's leadership at a state banquet in Beijing.
"We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier," Trump said during comments at a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
"This evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss, among friends, some of the things that we discussed today, all good for the United States and China, and it was a great honor to be with you," he continued.
He went on to describe the history of the US-China relationship, stretching back into the 18th century.
"From the beginning, our citizens have shared a deep sense of mutual respect," Trump said, echoing similar comments made by Xi. "The American and Chinese people share much in common."
Thanking the Chinese leader for his hospitality in Beijing, Trump extended an invitation to Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to visit Washington and the White House on September 24, 2026.
"I'd now like to raise a glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and the Chinese people," Trump said.
China's President Xi hails Trump's "historic visit"
Trump's comments came after a brief address from Xi, who said that China's economic and military progress is compatible with the Trump's agenda.
"This is a historic visit, this year marks the start of China's 15th five-year plan for economic and social development," he said, vowing to continue "advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts."
"Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand-in-hand," he said. "We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world."
Cover photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski