US voices nuclear alarm after China test-fires long-range missile into Pacific

Washington DC - The US voiced alarm on Monday over Beijing's nuclear program and accused it of proliferation after China test-fired a long-range missile into the Pacific Ocean earlier the same day.

The US voiced alarm after China's military test-fired a long-range missile into the Pacific Ocean, accusing Beijing of nuclear proliferation. © AFP/Greg Baker

"The United States monitored China’s test launch from a submarine of an unarmed intercontinental-range ballistic missile, which landed in the southern Pacific Ocean," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Monday.

"At a time when the United States is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite," he said. "Beijing's rapid and opaque nuclear weapons build up is of great concern to the region and the world."

"We continue to urge China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularized notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches consistent with commitments made by all other P5 members."

The statement came after China confirmed on Monday it had successfully conducted a test missile launch in the Pacific Ocean.

Two years ago, China fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the waters near French Polynesia. It was the first launch of such a missile over international waters in more than 40 years.

The US in February allowed the expiration of New START, a major arms control pact with Russia, and insisted a new agreement be formed that also includes China. Beijing rejected the idea.

Taiwan, the self-governing island claimed by China, identified Monday's missile as a JL-2, which US experts say has a range of at least 5,000 miles.

"China just proved itself again to be a bully on the block," said Joseph Wu, the secretary general of Taiwan's National Security Council, in a post on X. "It's a provocation that destabilizes the Indo-Pacific."