Xi Jinping vows to strengthen China's military and stamp out corruption

Beijing, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday vowed to strengthen and modernize China 's military and to take steps to further stamp out corruption within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to strengthen his country's military and crackdown on corruption within the Chinese Communist Party. © IMAGO/Kyodo News

Xi underscored the importance of building a "strong military" in a speech to political and military leaders as well as CCP members, who were gathered in Beijing's Great Hall of the People for the party's 105th founding anniversary.

Analysts have questioned the ability of China's armed forces to fight effectively since Xi's sweeping anti-graft campaign gutted its top ranks.

Since entering office in 2013, Xi has conducted a decade-long corruption purge, bringing down two defense ministers in just the past three years and reducing the seven-member Central Military Commission to just himself and one other general.

During his address on Wednesday, the Chinese leader swore to "uphold the party's absolute leadership" over the armed forces and strengthen the military.

"We must advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces," Xi told party members.

According to Xi, the CCP also has to "resolutely wage the critical, protracted, and comprehensive battle against corruption."

The Central Military Commission has published new measures to "establish iron rules for strict education, strict management, and strict supervision" of senior military cadres.

Xi also reiterated his commitment to see China gain control of Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its territory.