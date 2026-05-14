Xi warns Trump missteps on Taiwan could lead to US-China "conflict" at Beijing summit

Beijing, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Donald Trump during a summit in Beijing that any missteps on Taiwan run the risk of sending the US and China into "conflict."

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Donald Trump that missteps on Taiwan runs of the risk of sending the US and China into "conflict." © AFP/Kenny Holston/POOL

Xi's comments came shortly after Trump arrived in China with accolades for his host, praising Xi as a "great leader" and his personal "friend" while predicting that their countries would have "a fantastic future together."

Beyond the pomp and pageantry, however, Xi used less effusive language in reference to Trump, telling the US leader that the two countries "should be partners and not rivals" and highlighting the issue of Taiwan.

China has claimed the self-governed island as its sovereign territory since 1949, when the nationalist Kuomintang Party (KMT) fled to Taiwan after losing a civil war against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Beijing's failure to take control of Taiwan has led to increasing tensions over recent years, with regular Chinese military drills intimidating the island nation and fears growing of an impending invasion.

"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations," Xi said on Thursday, according to remarks published by Chinese state media shortly after talks began.

"If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation," he added during opening talks that lasted a little over two hours.