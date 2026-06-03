Colombia's hard-right presidential candidate vows closer US ties after Trump endorsement

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombia 's hard-right presidential frontrunner on Tuesday promised much closer ties with the US after receiving the backing of President Donald Trump .

Colombia's presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella speaks to supporters behind bulletproof glass after a quick count of votes in the presidential election at the Ventana al Mundo monument in Barranquilla on May 31, 2026. © RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP

Abelardo de la Espriella, a millionaire lawyer campaigning as a tough-on-crime outsider, said relations with Washington would be "like never before" if he defeats leftist senator Ivan Cepeda in a June 21 runoff.

De la Espriella was the surprise winner of the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, held against the backdrop of a surge in drug-related guerrilla violence.

He garnered over 43% – compared to 41% for Cepeda – with the law and order platform that has propelled right-wingers to power across Latin America.

The third-placed candidate Paloma Valencia, a conservative, has thrown her support behind the right-wing showman, putting him in pole position to become the next president of one of Washington's closest South American allies.

Writing on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, Trump described the results of the election as "very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States."

Citing De la Espriella's "tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, personally," Trump gave the self-styled Colombian "Tiger" his "Complete and Total Endorsement."