Colombia's outgoing President Gustavo Petro announces plans for public farewell

Bogotá, Colombia - Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Sunday he plans to give a public farewell on July 20, as he called for mass protests and the continuation of social reforms.

Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro will deliver his farewell address on July 20. © RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP

"I invite you this July 20th to accompany the public movement, and after their parade to hear my farewell as the head of state of Colombia," Petro said in a post on X.

The highly unusual move comes ahead of the transition of power to president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, a hard-right candidate backed by President Donald Trump.

De la Espriella who won a narrow victory over Petro's political heir, Ivan Cepeda, last month.

"We will not do it on August 6th or 7th, it's a tragic date. We will do it on July 20th in every public square in Colombia," Petro continued in the X post.