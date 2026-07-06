Colombia's outgoing President Gustavo Petro announces plans for public farewell
Bogotá, Colombia - Outgoing Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Sunday he plans to give a public farewell on July 20, as he called for mass protests and the continuation of social reforms.
"I invite you this July 20th to accompany the public movement, and after their parade to hear my farewell as the head of state of Colombia," Petro said in a post on X.
The highly unusual move comes ahead of the transition of power to president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, a hard-right candidate backed by President Donald Trump.
De la Espriella who won a narrow victory over Petro's political heir, Ivan Cepeda, last month.
"We will not do it on August 6th or 7th, it's a tragic date. We will do it on July 20th in every public square in Colombia," Petro continued in the X post.
Petro also called for the "general mobilization to shout for independence and the continuation of social reforms" that same day, which coincides with a national holiday and the inauguration of the new Congress, of which the left maintains the largest bloc.
Cover photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP