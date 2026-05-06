Cuba accuses Rubio of lying about Trump administration's oil blockade

Havana, Cuba - Havana on Tuesday accused Secretary of State Marco Rubio of lying when he denied that the US was carrying out an oil blockade on Cuba .

A woman stands amid Cuban flags as she takes part in a demonstration in Havana by women against the sanctions imposed by the US, including the oil embargo in place since January, on April 7, 2026. © YAMIL LAGE / AFP

Cuba has been suffering from an energy crisis since January, when US forces seized Venezuela president and Cuban ally Nicolas Maduro and Washington threatened tariffs on countries that send crude to the island.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on X that Rubio "has simply chosen to lie," and that he "contradicts the President and the White House Spokesperson."

Rodriguez was responding to comments made by Rubio at the White House hours before.

"There's no oil blockade on Cuba, per se," Rubio said while guest-hosting the daily White House press briefing.

"Here's what's happening with Cuba, okay? Cuba used to get free oil from Venezuela, used to give them a bunch of free oil," Rubio said. "They would take, like, 60% of that oil and resell it for cash. It wouldn't even go to benefit the people."

Rubio added: "So the only blockade that's happened is the Cubans have decided, I mean, the Venezuelans have decided we're not giving you free oil anymore."

Rodriguez also denounced additional sanctions against Cuba's energy sector announced by Donald Trump on May 1.

"The Secretary knows full well the harm and suffering he is causing the Cuban people today," he added.