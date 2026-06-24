Cubans bid farewell to revolution hero Ramiro Valdes
Havana, Cuba - Former President Raul Castro on Tuesday led tributes to one of the last leaders of Cuba's 1959 revolution, Ramiro Valdes, who died over the weekend.
Valdes was one of the last remaining survivors, along with Castro, of the Granma expedition of 1956, when Fidel and Raul Castro and other exiled rebels sailed from Mexico to Cuba to overthrow US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.
Valdes died on Sunday at the age of 94.
Raul Castro (95), who was recently indicted by the US over the 1996 downing of two planes, led an honor guard at a memorial service for Valdes at the ministry of the armed forces in Havana.
Thousands of Cubans joined him at the send-off near Revolution Square.
The Granma expedition marked the start of a guerrilla war that swept Batista from power and ushered in over six decades of socialism.
Valdes was second-in-command of a guerrilla column led by Argentina's Ernesto "Che" Guevara.
He went on to have a long career in both Fidel and Raul Castro's governments, serving twice as interior minister and once as vice president.
"We have to keep fighting"
The memorial drew rare crowds in a city that has come to a near standstill since the US imposed an oil blockade on Cuba in January, compounding a severe economic crisis.
Juan Antonio Rodriguez, a 71-year-old colonel in the interior ministry, mourned the loss of one of the last members of Cuba's old guard.
"At this time, we need Fidel, but well, we don't have him. And soon we won't have Raul, either. But we have to keep fighting," he told AFP.
Cover photo: YAMIL LAGE / AFP