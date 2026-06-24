Cubans bid farewell to revolution hero Ramiro Valdes

Havana, Cuba - Former President Raul Castro on Tuesday led tributes to one of the last leaders of Cuba 's 1959 revolution, Ramiro Valdes, who died over the weekend.

A portrait of Commander Ramiro Valdes stands next to a Cuban national flag during his funeral at the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces in Havana on June 23, 2026. © YAMIL LAGE / AFP

Valdes was one of the last remaining survivors, along with Castro, of the Granma expedition of 1956, when Fidel and Raul Castro and other exiled rebels sailed from Mexico to Cuba to overthrow US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.

Valdes died on Sunday at the age of 94.

Raul Castro (95), who was recently indicted by the US over the 1996 downing of two planes, led an honor guard at a memorial service for Valdes at the ministry of the armed forces in Havana.

Thousands of Cubans joined him at the send-off near Revolution Square.

The Granma expedition marked the start of a guerrilla war that swept Batista from power and ushered in over six decades of socialism.

Valdes was second-in-command of a guerrilla column led by Argentina's Ernesto "Che" Guevara.

He went on to have a long career in both Fidel and Raul Castro's governments, serving twice as interior minister and once as vice president.