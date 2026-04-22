Ecuadorian fishermen who survived boat strikes recount horrific abuse by US forces

Quito, Ecuador - Ecuadorian fishermen who survived the US strikes on boats in Latin America have shared horrific accounts of torture and abuse by American forces.

Jhonny Sebastián Palacios, a crew member aboard the Don Maca fishing vessel, greets relatives upon his arrival at the Eloy Alfaro Manta international Airport in Ecuador on April 7, 2026. © ARIEL OCHOA / AFP

Ecuadorian fishermen aboard the Don Maca were hauling in their lines off the Galápagos Islands last month when their boat was suddenly attacked by a US drone.

"There was a sudden crash – boom! It came from a drone," crew member Jhonny Sebastián Palacios told The Guardian.

"I ran upstairs and saw the boat destroyed," he said. "The whole ship was stripped bare."

After the double strike, crew members said they were detained at gunpoint by US troops aboard an American patrol vessel.

Several hours later, the crew was reportedly transferred to a Salvadorian patrol boat and then taken to a military base in El Salvador, where they were questioned. They were then placed in immigration custody and transferred to a United Nations shelter – all while their families desperately sought information on their whereabouts.

"From the moment we arrived on the US patrol boat, they were pointing guns at us, shouting: 'Get in, get in,'" Palacios recalled. "They handcuffed us, put hoods over our heads and pushed us around. We were terrified they were going to kill us."

The traumatic experience has had lasting impacts.

"I get scared in the middle of the night. I can't sleep well. My ears still hurt," Palacios described. "I think that’s it for me. I’m done with fishing. Going back out there is impossible. I thought they were going to kill us."