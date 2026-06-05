EU should side with Washington in "AI war" with China, US envoy warns

Brussels, Belgium - Europe should side with the US in its "AI war" with China , the US ambassador to the EU said Friday, raising concerns about Brussels' efforts to "decouple" from Washington on tech .

US Ambassador to the European Union Andrew Puzder has warned the EU should side with the US in its "AI war" with China. © Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

The European Union this week unveiled plans for slashing dependence on American and Asian technology, including favoring European firms in the most sensitive public contracts for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Asked about them at a conference, US Ambassador Andrew Puzder said he had yet to study the plans in detail – but was generally worried by the direction of travel.

"I do get concerned when Europe attempts to decouple from the United States on these tech issues," Puzder told the Brussels Economic Security Forum in the Belgian capital.

"We're in an AI war with China. I think it's important for Western civilization that the United States win," he said.

Were Beijing to prevail, it might use its technological edge in an economically coercive manner – to Europe's detriment, he added.

"It's important that Europe and the United States remain partners," he said.