France to illuminate Statue of Liberty for US' 250th birthday in show of "friendship"

New York, New York - France will stage an elaborate light show at the Statue of Liberty to mark the 250th anniversary of the US, the French consulate said Monday.

France will turn the Statue of Liberty into a "monumental artistic creation" for the 250th anniversary of the US. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Described as a "monumental artistic creation," the show will be recorded in advance and broadcast by the ABC network at the start of its 25 hours of programming for Independence Day, July 4.

"The Statue of Liberty will be revealed to the public as it has never been seen before, in a staging designed to magnify its symbolic and emotional power," the consulate said.

"Our friendship goes back 250 years, it is still very strong, it runs deep, and that is why we wanted to do something significant," France's consul to New York Cedrik Fouriscot told AFP.

The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor was given to the US by France in 1886, and is one of the country's most famous monuments.

France also dispatched its air force acrobatics team to the US this month to mark the 250th anniversary.