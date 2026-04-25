US and EU sign critical minerals plan to counter China reliance

Washington DC - The European Union and US signed an agreement Friday to coordinate on the supply of critical minerals needed for key industries including defense, as China 's dominance becomes a growing concern.

European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership on critical minerals in Washington DC on April 24, 2026. © ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP

The pact marks a rare embrace by President Donald Trump's administration of the role of the EU, which it often berates as it instead champions right-wing populists within Europe.

Flexing its muscle at times of tension, Beijing has restricted exports of critical minerals needed for products including semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, and weapons systems.

"The overconcentration of these resources, the fact that they're dominated by one or two places, is an unacceptable risk," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said as he signed a memorandum of understanding with EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic.

Sefcovic told a separate press briefing that the agreement "formalizes our partnership across the entire value chain, from exploration and extraction to processing, refining, recycling and recovery."

On concerns that China could retaliate against a potential critical minerals deal involving multiple parties, Sefcovic said: "For us, it's really a matter of economic security. It's a matter of overcoming dependencies."

From recent experience, "we know how dependencies could be expensive, and we have a huge price tag for being dependent on the sources of our fossil fuels," he added.

"We simply want to learn from that experience and have a much more diversified portfolio of suppliers," Sefcovic said.