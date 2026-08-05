Will the US establish a permanent military base in Poland?

Warsaw, Poland - Poland – which borders both Ukraine and Russia – is holding talks with Washington on whether to establish a permanent American base on its territory, Warsaw's deputy defense minister said Wednesday.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (l.) poses with his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (r.) during a news conference in Warsaw on February 14, 2025. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Almost 10,000 US soldiers are currently stationed in the NATO and EU member state, almost exclusively on a rotational basis.

Last week, the US launched a formal review of its military presence in Europe, aimed at pushing the continent to assume "primary responsibility for its conventional defense."

But Poland – which plays a strategic role on NATO's Eastern flank and allocates around 5% of its GDP to defense – is working to strengthen the US' presence on its soil.

"We have already completed the initial stage (of the process), not to mention the political will, which was expressed long ago," Polish deputy defense minister Pawel Zalewski told public broadcaster TVP.

He added that Warsaw had been informed by Washington "of the creation of an American team that will... be (Poland's) partner" in the talks.

The US and Poland are already exchanging "proposals," he said, clarifying they are "not yet official."

Washington has levied heavy criticism against a number of European countries that refused to allow US forces to use NATO bases on their territory in the war on Iran.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had also threatened to reduce his country's contribution to the alliance's budget if certain states refused to honor the commitments made last year at the NATO summit in The Hague.