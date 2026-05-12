Greenland PM gives progress update on talks with US after Trump takeover threats

Nuuk, Greenland - Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the US on the Danish autonomous territory are making progress, but a deal has yet to be reached, Greenland's prime minister said on Tuesday.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has said his government, Denmark, and the US have not yet reached an agreement. © JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

The mineral-rich Arctic island is coveted by US President Donald Trump.

"We are negotiating but we don't have an agreement," Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a speech to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

"It's difficult for me to be concrete about the conversations in the working group but we have taken some steps in the right direction," he said.

The US, which already has the Pituffik military base in northern Greenland, wants to open three new bases in the south of the territory, according to media reports.

A 1951 defense pact, updated in 2004, already allows Washington to ramp up troop deployments and military installations on the island provided it informs Denmark and Greenland in advance.

In January, Trump backed down from his repeated threats to seize Greenland, after which Copenhagen and Nuuk held a first meeting in Washington.

A working group was then established to discuss the US position.

Trump has repeatedly argued the US needs to control Greenland for reasons of national security and has warned that if it doesn't take the vast Arctic island, China or Russia will.

"We have been ready from the beginning and said we are ready to do more, take more responsibility ... in terms of national or international security," Nielsen said on Tuesday. "Our only demand is respect."

The negotiations are being led by senior US State Department official Michael Needham, Danish ambassador to the US Jesper Moller Sorensen, and Greenlandic diplomat Jacob Isbosethsen, according to the BBC.

The working group has held five meetings since January, it said.