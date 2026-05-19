Greenland PM says US still wants to acquire the island after first meeting with Trump envoy

Nuuk, Greenland - The US' stance towards Greenland has not altered, the premier for the Danish autonomous territory said Monday after a first meeting with President Donald Trump 's envoy to the island.

People attend a protest against President Donald Trump's demand that Greenland be ceded to the US, in front of the American consulate in Nuuk on January 17, 2026. © REUTERS

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called the meeting with envoy Jeff Landry "constructive" – but noted there was "no sign... that anything has changed" with the US position.



"It was a constructive meeting, where we were able to engage in dialogue in a positive spirit and with great mutual respect," the Greenland premier told a media conference.

"We clearly reiterated that the people of Greenland are not for sale and that Greenlanders have the right to self-determination. This is not a subject for negotiation," Nielsen stressed.

Landry's visit comes as transatlantic tensions over Trump's repeated claims to the territory have receded somewhat but not gone away.

Greenland's foreign minister, Mute Egede, also told reporters after the meeting that the US has not given up on its aims to acquire the territory.

"We have our red line. The Americans' starting point has not changed either," Egede said.

In January, Trump backed down from repeated threats to seize Greenland, possibly through military force, after Greenland, Denmark, and other NATO countries displayed fierce resistance.

Afterwards, officials from Copenhagen and Nuuk held a first meeting in Washington, and a working group was then established to discuss the US position.

Trump has repeatedly argued the US needs to control Greenland because of national security concerns, hypothesizing that if America does not take over the Arctic island, then it could fall into the hands of China or Russia. Neither of the two powers claims Greenland.