Greenland slams American's "indecent" bid to buy signatures for petition to join the US

Copenhagen, Denmark - Greenland 's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Thursday slammed as "indecent" reported attempts by an American to pay locals $200,000 each to sign a petition calling for Greenland to join the US.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called the alleged bribery attempt "indecent." © Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the US needs to annex the Danish autonomous territory to ensure national security.

"A foreign individual is offering money for a signature to incorporate Greenland into another country. That is not just deeply worrying. It is indecent," Nielsen wrote on Facebook.

Greenlandic broadcaster KNR on Thursday reported that a "mysterious American" calling himself "Cliff" had offered a taxi driver in Greenland's capital, Nuuk, $200,000 to sign the petition.

The taxi driver, Danny Brandt, told KNR he declined the offer.

Brandt wrote a social media post about his encounter, and a person in the comments section said he had also been offered money to sign.

Brandt said he reported the incident to police.

Greenland police told AFP they had "received reports that cannot be ruled out as being connected to the current political situation." They would not confirm how many reports they had received nor their "substance".

Prime Minister Nielsen said: "We are a democratic society. Our future is not negotiated in a taxi. And it is not bought with money."

"Decisions about our country are made by us. That ought to be easy enough to understand," he said.