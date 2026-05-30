Guatemala denies agreeing to joint US strikes aimed at stopping drug trafficking

Guatemala City, Guatemala - Guatemala on Thursday denied reports it had agreed to joint strikes with the US on alleged drug traffickers in the country, but admitted it requested Washington's help in its fight against cartels.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo speaking to the press about cooperation with the US in the fight against drug trafficking at the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City on May 28, 2026. © HANDOUT / GUATEMALAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

The New York Times reported that Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo agreed to the strikes with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a call last week, quoting two people familiar with the talks.

The move would mark an escalation of US President Donald Trump's fight against what his administration calls "narco-terrorists" operating out of Latin America, which has seen it launch a multinational cartel-fighting alliance and conduct joint strikes in Ecuador.

But the Guatemalan government said Thursday that "there is no agreement authorizing foreign military operations by any country within national territory."

Acting Pentagon spokesperson Joel Valdez told AFP earlier that the Defense Department "won't speculate on future operations" or discuss operational security.

Guatemala's Arevalo said in a statement that the country had requested Washington's cooperation in its fight against drug gangs, but that it did not involve a US military presence, which would require congressional authorization.

The partnership "will involve access to equipment, training and experts to (support) the planning of operations at both strategic and tactical levels," Arevalo said.