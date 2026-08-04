Honduran ex-leader pardoned by Trump to remain free amid corruption trial

Tegucigalpa, Honduras - A Honduran judge ruled on Monday that former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was pardoned last year of US drug trafficking charges by President Donald Trump, can remain free while facing his corruption trial.

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez waves as he walks outside the Supreme Court after appearing before a judge on fraud and money-laundering charges in Tegucigalpa on August 3, 2026. © REUTERS

The former leader, known by his initials JOH, returned home on July 26, nearly eight months after Trump issued his shock pardon that overturned Hernandez's 45-year prison sentence.

Hernandez flew back to Honduras after the suspension of an arrest warrant tied to allegations that he embezzled $2 million in public funds to finance his 2013 presidential campaign.

At a hearing on Monday where Hernandez was formally charged with money laundering and fraud, the presiding judge upheld the suspension of the arrest warrant, while ordering the former president to provide a written pledge he would not flee, judiciary spokesperson Carlos Silva told reporters.

Hernandez was also barred from leaving Honduras and his first hearing was set for August 12, Silva said.

Trump pardoned Hernandez in November, just days before Honduras' presidential election. He claimed Hernandez had been the victim of an unjust trial under former president Joe Biden, though part of the criminal investigation was conducted during Trump's first term.

The pardon came as Trump threatened to cut US aid to Honduras unless conservative candidate Nasry Asfura, Hernandez's political ally, won the presidency.

Asfura narrowly won the election amid opposition allegations of fraud.