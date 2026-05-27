Latest US boat strike in Pacific kills one person and strands two more

The US military attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific on Tuesday, killing one person and leaving two others stranded at sea, officials said.

A screenshot from a video shared to X by US Southern Command shows a boat in the eastern Pacific shortly before it is struck by American forces. © Screenshot/X/@Southcom

"One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action and there were two survivors," US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) wrote in a post to X.

It added that it "immediately notified the US Coast Guard to activate the search and rescue system for the survivors."

The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to an AFP request for information on rescue efforts.

The strike followed dozens of similar attacks in recent months and brought the death toll in the campaign to at least 193, according to an AFP tally.

In its post, the military alleged the targeted vessel was "operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations" and "transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific" for drug trafficking.

Grainy black-and-white video accompanying the post showed part of the boat obscured by a box before the strike, then a large explosion, and then smoking wreckage in the water.

No survivors can be seen in the footage.