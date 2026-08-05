Avocado imports from Mexican state halted after "threat against US interests"

Mexico City, Mexico - The US suspended imports of avocados from Mexico 's top-producing state of Michoacán over security concerns, an industry group and authorities announced Wednesday.

The US has halted imports of avocados from Michoacán over security concerns. © ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

The state government said the suspension is a "preventive measure" following arrests of criminal leaders known for extorting money from the regional avocado industry.

The Association of Avocado Producers and Packers said in a statement that "fruit destined for export won't be authorized."

It added that its representatives will have meetings with authorities to address the security situation in the state.

Michoacán is a hotspot of fighting between crime gangs who have diversified into extorting agricultural interests.

The US Embassy in Mexico said in a statement that it suspended all activities in Michoacán since August 5 following a "threat against US interests."

It is standard protocol for US authorities to inspect avocado export packers in Mexico.

In 2024, shipments were temporarily suspended after two inspectors were assaulted and temporarily detained in the state.

The US is Mexico's largest foreign market for avocado exports, accounting for almost 90% of the country's avocado exports by volume, according to Reuters.