Canadian tourist killed in shooting at famed Mexican archaeological site

Mexico City, Mexico - A Canadian woman was shot dead and four other people were injured by a gunman on Monday at Mexico 's famed Teotihuacan archaeological site, authorities said.

One person was killed and several injured in a shooting at Mexico's Teotihuacan archaeological site on Monday. © VALENTINA ALPIDE / AFP

The gunman killed himself after opening fire at the popular tourist destination, home to pre-Aztecan pyramids, said Cristobal Castaneda, the security secretary for Mexico state, where the site is located.

Videos on social media show the gunmen firing periodic shots from halfway up the Pyramid of the Moon while tourists take cover behind the stairs below.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement on her X account that federal and state security forces were being deployed to the site and that her administration is in contact with the Canadian government.

"What happened today in Teotihuacan hurts us deeply. I express my sincerest solidarity to the people affected and their families," Sheinbaum wrote in Spanish on her X account.