Justice Department charges governor of Mexican state and other officials in shock move

Mexico City, Mexico - The Department of Justice on Wednesday indicted the governor of the Mexican state of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, as well as 10 other Mexican officials, on charges of drug trafficking and working with cartels.

The Department of Justice charged the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, with drug trafficking and working with the cartel. © AFP/Rashide Frias

Without mentioning the indictment, Mexico's Foreign Ministry confirmed that it received US extradition requests for "various people."

It complained that cases like this are normally handled confidentially under bilateral treaties, rather than being announced publicly first, and said it would send a note of protest to the US embassy "over the way it was announced."

The indictment was posted online by the DOJ in a lengthy press release which included statements from high-ranking members of President Donald Trump's administration, such as DEA chief Terrance Cole.

The Mexican attorney general's office will now decide whether to extradite Rocha Moya and the other suspects to the US.

Later Wednesday, local authorities announced their own investigation to determine if "the accusation made by US authorities has legal grounds," Attorney General Spokesperson Ulises Lara said in a social media message.

"I categorically and absolutely reject the accusations made against me," Rocha Moya said in a statement on X.

"To the people of Sinaloa, I say that, with the courage and dignity that characterize us, we will demonstrate the lack of foundation for this slander."