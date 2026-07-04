Mexican authorities discover remains of journalist abducted last month

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican authorities discovered the body of a journalist who was kidnapped by armed men last month, state prosecutors announced on Friday. They conducted several arrests over the murder.

Mexican law enforcement made a number of arrests after the body of a journalist who was kidnapped last month was discovered on Friday. © AFP/Enrique Castro

Two men with assault weapons and what appeared to be government uniforms broke into Roxana Guzman's home in early June and abducted her in an incident captured on video.

Authorities discovered her remains in a house in Veracruz in eastern Mexico – where Guzman had lived and worked – the state prosecutor announced in a statement.

Eight people were arrested and charged with homicide, including four municipal police officers, it said.

The officers "provided resources, food and logistical support for the operations of the criminal group" that kidnapped the journalist, the statement added.

Guzman headed a digital news outlet in Veracruz, where two more journalists have been killed this year alone.

The Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights condemned the crime on X, and "demanded the authorities to continue their investigations."

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wrote on X that "the murder of Roxana Guzman once again illustrates the authorities' inability to protect the press," and demanded an explanation for she wasn't found while she was still alive.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to practice journalism, according to RSF.