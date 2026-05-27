Mexican governor says she's being "persecuted" over case of two US agents' deaths

Mexico City, Mexico - The Mexican governor of Chihuahua said Wednesday she was being "persecuted" by the country's ruling party over the case of two US officials who died in April during an unauthorized drug raid in her state.

Maria Eugenia Campos said she was facing "persecution" over the case involving the deaths of two US officials in April. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Maria Eugenia Campos, from the opposition National Action Party (PAN), appeared for questioning at the Mexican General Prosecutor's office in Mexico City regarding the April 19 incident.

Outside the building, Campos said she was being "persecuted with the entire weight of the State apparatus" while politicians from the ruling Morena party have "absolute impunity."

In the April incident, two American officials – reportedly CIA agents – died in a car crash while accompanying soldiers and state prosecutors in a raid of a drug lab in Chihuahua.

President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered an investigation into the operation, saying it may have violated national security laws preventing unauthorized foreign agents from operating inside Mexico.

Anti-drug operations are the sole responsibility of the federal government, Sheinbaum said, noting the CIA agents hadn't announced their activities in accordance with US-Mexico security agreements.