Mexican mayor accused of faking her kidnapping in embezzlement scheme

Tenancingo, Mexico - A Mexican mayor allegedly faked her own kidnapping to embezzle $2 million worth of government funds disguised as ransom, local authorities said Thursday.

Nancy Napoles, the municipal president of Tenancingo, is accused of faking her own kidnapping in a massive embezzlement scheme. © Screenshot/Facebook/Nancy Nápoles Pacheco

Nancy Napoles, the municipal president of Tenancingo, several hours outside Mexico City, has proclaimed her innocence, calling the accusations "politicized."

Napoles belongs to the ruling Morena party of President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has made combating corruption one of the pillars of her administration.

Prosecutors said they requested Napoles give testimony on July 9 for the "simulation of a kidnapping." There are no arrest warrants against her, unlike her husband and brother-in-law, who are on the run.

Armed men forced Napoles out of her car at gunpoint, according to the prosecutors office, basing the case on the testimony of three now-arrested "kidnappers."

Authorities suggested that during her captivity her captors threatened to kill Napoles and her family if they didn't pay "40 million pesos in exchange for her freedom," advising her that if they couldn't pay the ransom – equivalent to $2.3 million – she would need "to take resources from the local government."

But an unsuspecting witness who saw the mayor being forced into a car upended the plan when he tipped off the police, who started a search and forced the mayor to abandon the mission.

A subsequent investigation revealed inconsistencies in her story, suggesting that the mayor's husband and brother-in-law planned the "false kidnapping" to claim public money that "was already embezzled, creating a justification for the money."