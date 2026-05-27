Mexico and US begin talks to revise trade agreement as Trump piles on pressure

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico and the US are starting talks to revise the North American free trade agreement, officials said Wednesday, with negotiations overshadowed by tariff pressure from US President Donald Trump and cross-border security issues.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (r.) has expressed optimism about the talks as her US counterpart Donald Trump piles on pressure. © Collage: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP & CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

The US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement is vital for the Mexican economy as the US accounts for over 80% of its exports.

The treaty is set to be updated every six years. The first round of the bilateral talks, being held in Mexico City, will run until Friday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday she was optimistic the neighbors could reach an agreement.

"It is going to be a very productive dialogue," she said, noting that Economic Secretary Marcelo Ebrard had met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer the previous evening.

Ebrard said in a statement the talks aim to "identify concrete results benefiting the region."

"Mexico and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation in favor of a more integrated, dynamic, and robust North America," he added.

Greer's office said in a news release that the talks "will feature negotiations on economic security and rules of origin for key industrial goods."

"The negotiations will focus on ensuring that the USMCA benefits US manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, workers, and service suppliers, and businesses of all size, including our small and medium-sized enterprises," it added.

Future rounds of negotiations will take place in Washington in June, then Mexico City in July.