Mexico announces new aid shipment to Cuba amid Trump's devastating blockade

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her government was sending a new shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba, where a US oil blockade has created a worsening economic and humanitarian crisis.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's government has sent a new shipment of aid to Cuba. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

"Today a humanitarian aid boat leaves for Cuba," Sheinbaum said in her daily press conference, stressing that the shipment does not include oil.

"We're orienting ourselves to other humanitarian support," the left-leaning leader added.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to starve Cuba of oil after the US military ouster of former president Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela in January, formerly the nation's main supplier of the commodity.

The situation has deteriorated since the new measures were implemented, leading to daily blackouts that last several hours and shortages of supplies in hospitals.

Tourism has also plummeted as many international flights are unable to refuel.

In March, two Mexican Navy ships loaded with 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid arrived in Cuba.

On May 7, three UN special rapporteurs said the US fuel blockade amounts to "energy starvation" and has "grave consequences" for human rights and development.