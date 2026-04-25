Mexico says US agents killed in country were not authorized to operate

Mexico City, Mexico - The Mexican government said Saturday that two US agents – reportedly CIA personnel – who died last weekend in connection with a drug raid had not been authorized to operate in the country.

The deadly incident has put political pressure on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. © MARCO GONZALEZ / AFP

The April 19 incident in the northern state of Chihuahua, which also left two Mexican officials dead, has created fresh diplomatic friction between the US and Mexico, and heaped political pressure on President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Immigration records showed one of the two agents entered the country as a "visitor" while the other used a "diplomatic passport," Mexico's security ministry said in a statement.

"Neither had formal accreditation to participate in operational activities within national territory," the statement said.

Several US media outlets have reported that the two Americans, who have not been identified, worked for the Central Intelligence Agency. The US ambassador in Mexico has said they were US embassy employees.

The security ministry's statement noted that Mexican law forbids foreign agents from participating in operations on Mexico's soil.

Discussions about the incident are being conducted with relevant local authorities and the US Embassy, it said.

Earlier this week, the Chihuahua state prosecutor said the Americans had been returning from a raid of clandestine drug labs when their car, part of five-vehicle convoy, skidded off the road and into a ravine.

The convoy was also carrying soldiers and members of the Chihuahua State Investigation Agency.