Mexico's Sheinbaum gives stunning response to Trump's latest insult: "We are friends with everyone"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected criticism sent her way by President Donald Trump, defending her country's sovereignty and reiterating that Mexico "is a friend to everyone."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum slapped back against President Donald Trump's criticism and declared that Mexico "is a friend to everyone." © AFP/Alfredo Estrella

Sheinbaum spoke out on Monday in response to an article shared by Trump on social media the day before, which criticized her government's security strategy and its efforts to confront organized crime.

Entitled "Mexico's Problem," conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly used the article to declare: "Mexico is not a friend to the United States."

"Its government has been corrupt for decades, and that has led to a rise in murder and international drug trafficking," he wrote.

"Ms. Sheinbaum has initiated a few arrests, but will not allow US authorities inside her country when she could easily do so," he said.

"Instead, she blames American addicts and smuggled weaponry for Mexico’s problem… Stop making excuses, Madam."

The arguments are similar to those repeatedly touted by Trump and other members of his administration, which has been increasingly antagonistic towards its southern neighbor over recent months.

Sheinbaum was not having any of it, however, telling reporters on Monday: "We are friends with everyone, and courage means defending our sovereignty."

Her comments come at a time when the US has accused and indicted numerous Mexican politicians and officials over alleged links to organized crime.

Last week, Sheinbaum hit back against White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller after he said that Mexico's justice system "doesn't work."

"Nobody else governs, the people rule," Sheinbaum said in response. "We're a government of the people… We work every day for security and peace in our country and there are results."