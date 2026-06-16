Mexico's Sheinbaum lays into FIFA for outrageous World Cup prices: "Soccer has to be something else"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum laid into FIFA for selling World Cup tickets at outrageous prices, suggesting its leadership should reflect on their decision.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized FIFA for the outrageous prices they are charging for World Cup tickets. © Collage: AFP/Alfredo Estrella & AFP/Yuri Cortez

"Soccer has to be something else," Sheinbaum told reporters on Monday, pointing out that the sport should be more than just a business.

"All of this should prompt reflection, even within FIFA," she added.

Tickets for World Cup games have been sold at insanely high prices, initially ranging from about $150 to as much as $8,680. If you want to watch the final in the stadium, you'll pay more than $30,000.

Such costs make it completely unaffordable for most people to watch games in the stadium.

FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, didn't respond to Sheinbaum's criticism, but last week defended the prices by arguing they fit the North American market.

"If you sell it at a lower price point," Infantino argued, "in this particular market it would have gone… in secondary markets at much, much, much higher prices."

"Where would the money go then? Well, to those who organize secondary markets or black market activities and not to football [soccer]," he said, laying the blame on resellers.