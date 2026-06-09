Mexico's Sheinbaum promises peaceful World Cup despite protests and "provocations"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum promised on Monday that the World Cup opening ceremony this week will be peaceful and safe despite ongoing protests and "provocations."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum promised that this week's World Cup opening ceremony will be peaceful despite ongoing protests. © Collage: AFP/Guillermo Arias & AFP/Alfredo Estrella

A teachers union threatened to hold demonstrations at Thursday's opening World Cup game between Mexico and South Africa in the capital over demands that the government provide salary raises and pension reforms.

"We are going to guarantee… that the celebration of the World Cup is well-executed, in peace and tranquility," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference on Monday.

Her statement comes days after police last week dispersed protesters with teargas and rubber bullets outside Mexico City's historic Zócalo Square, where authorities have erected a massive screen for a World Cup fan zone.

The streets surrounding the square remain closed off with metal barricades, which Sheinbaum said are meant to guard against "provocations."

Protesting teachers also toppled commemorative statues of players in downtown Mexico City last week.

Though Sheinbaum has maintained open dialogue with the teachers, the union has deemed government proposals insufficient.

Joining the protests are hundreds of people from the Ayotzinapa teachers college, who are demanding further efforts to investigate the disappearance of 43 students from the rural school in 2014.

Mexico City police said they discovered 59 homemade explosive devices on one of the bus convoys entering the capital on Monday, posting a photo of dozens of small white pipes with fuses on X.