Modi hails "significant progress" in US-India trade talks after Trump meeting

Evian-les-Bains, France - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there had been "significant progress" in long-running talks with Washington for a trade deal, according to a statement issued Thursday after his meeting with President Donald Trump .

President Donald Trump (r.) holds Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17, 2026. © REUTERS

The leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian in France on Wednesday, their first face-to-face talks since February 2025 in Washington.

"The leaders noted with particular satisfaction the significant progress made in negotiations towards an interim Bilateral Trade Agreement," a readout of the meeting from India's foreign ministry read.

Asked if the US and India are close to a trade deal, Trump told reporters in Evian that they were "very close."

"He's a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually. So you look at this man, I'll give you a lesson," said the US president.

"He's the most beautiful looking man. He looks so nice. He's like an angel, but actually he's a killer."

The Indian statement said the leaders had ordered officials to work towards striking a "commercially meaningful agreement at the earliest."

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit India next week for the latest round of talks.