North Korea slams US commander's remarks comparing South to "dagger"

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea slammed on Wednesday remarks by the top American military official in South Korea comparing his host nation to "the dagger in the heart of Asia," saying it reflected Washington's strategy to contain China .

General Xavier T. Brunson salutes during a change-of-command ceremony for the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and US Forces Korea at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek on December 20, 2024. © JUNG YEON-JE / POOL / AFP

General Xavier Brunson made the comments in an interview as speculation builds that Washington may seek to expand the US Forces Korea (USFK) role in countering China's regional influence.

About 28,500 US troops are currently stationed in South Korea.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency published commentary by analyst Kim Myong Chol who said Brunson's remarks showed the US as "the chieftain of harassing peace and the world's worst war empire."

The comments reflected how Washington intended to use South Korea "as an important geopolitical instrument to realize its regional strategy aimed at containing China," said Kim, who is based in Japan and considered an unofficial overseas spokesperson for North Korea.

China has for decades been Pyongyang's main trading partner and a key source of diplomatic and economic backing.