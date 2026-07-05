North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees massive naval weapons tests

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week oversaw weapons tests of the 5000-tonne Kang Kon destroyer, including cruise missile launches and "electronic warfare means," state media reported on Sunday.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a series of major weapons tests over recent weeks. © Collage: AFP/STR/KCNA via KNS

The tests took place on Friday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, less than two weeks after another 5,000-tonne destroyer, the Choe Hyon, entered military service.

During that commissioning ceremony, Kim vowed to equip his navy with nuclear weapons and develop new 10,000-tonne warships.

After the weapons test on Friday, Kim "gave an instruction to complete the trial process of the destroyer in a responsible manner and commission it for the Navy within two months," KCNA said.

A photo released by KCNA shows Kim, wearing a yellow hat, watching a weapons test from a coastal observation point, flanked by officials.

Another photo shows Kang Kon firing a missile at sea, with a plume of smoke rising after the launch.

While reiterating the need to strengthen the country's "war deterrent," Kim also pledged to demonstrate North Korea's determination to possess "absolute power," KCNA said.

The Kang Kon suffered a setback in May last year when it partially capsized after tipping into the water during its launch, damaging the vessel in full view of Kim.