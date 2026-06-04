North Korea's Kim vows "exponential" boost in nuclear forces

Yongbyon, North Korea - Kim Jong Un vowed an "exponential" increase in nuclear military capabilities as state media reported the North Korean leader visited a new atomic facility.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the newly-inaugurated nuclear materials production factory at an undisclosed location on June 4, 2026. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

The nuclear-armed country is believed to operate uranium enrichment facilities at three sites – Yongbyon, Kangson, and Kusong.

Kim on Wednesday went to a "newly-inaugurated nuclear materials production factory," Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

KCNA reported that Kim noted an "ambitious future plan designed to beef up our state's nuclear forces at an exponential rate."

Rejecting pressure from the US, North Korea insists it will not give up its nuclear arsenal, describing its path as "irreversible."

While at the reported facility, Kim also said the "weapons-grade nuclear materials production capacity more than doubled during the past 5-year course."

North Korea has conducted eight missile tests this year.

Although North Korea did not disclose the location, analysts said the facility was likely the newly completed uranium enrichment plant at Yongbyon.

Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies, said if the site is indeed verified to be at Yongbyon, it could also serve a propaganda purpose.

With Iran's enriched uranium stockpile a key issue in US-Iran nuclear talks, North Korea appears to be "deliberately showcasing" its expanding nuclear capabilities to signal that denuclearization is not up for negotiation with Washington, he added.