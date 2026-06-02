Pope Leo names first lay woman to head key Vatican department

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday named a Mexico-born news executive to head up the Vatican 's powerful communications department – the first lay woman to hold a post in the Roman Curia.

Pope Leo XIV waves as he arrives to hold an audience with members of the Italian Association of Scouts and Catholic Scouts of Europe at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on June 1, 2026. © REUTERS

Maria Montserrat Alvarado, currently president of the Catholic media outlet EWTN News, will take up her post on November 1, the Vatican said in a statement.

She was born in Mexico City and studied in the US.

Vatican News said the appointment was "continuing the path of reform and renewal initiated by Pope Francis," Leo's predecessor.

"Alvarado is the first non-religious woman to be appointed prefect of a dicastery of the Holy See," the Vatican news service report said.

The Dicastery for Communication oversees the Vatican's vast print, radio, and television services, which broadcast to a global audience. It also runs the Vatican press office.

In the months before he died on April 21 last year, Francis named two nuns to key Vatican positions and criticized a "chauvinistic mentality" within the Catholic Church.