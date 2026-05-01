President Javier Milei attends joint US military drill in Argentine waters
Buenos Aires, Argentina - Argentina's President Javier Milei on Thursday attended joint US-Argentine military drills aboard a US aircraft carrier in the South Atlantic, marking his ever-closer relations with Washington.
Milei and Argentine Defense Minister Carlos Presti boarded the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier "in an exercise that strengthens cooperation, interoperability and joint work," the Defense Ministry said on X.
The government shared photos of Argentina's self-declared anarcho-capitalist president giving a thumbs-up to the camera, alongside his sister and right-hand woman Karina Milei and US ambassador to Argentina Peter Lamelas.
"President Milei's presence reminds us that we are in a new era of bilateral relations, moving beyond mere cooperation toward a deep strategic alignment, capable of fully confronting the challenges of the 21st century," Lamelas said in a statement.
From the 333-meter-long, almost 77-meter-wide ship, they watched aerial demonstrations by F-18 fighter jets and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters.
The joint exercises are taking place in Argentina's exclusive economic zone and are expected to conclude Thursday.
Cover photo: HANDOUT / ARGENTINA'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP