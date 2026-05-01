President Javier Milei attends joint US military drill in Argentine waters

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Argentina 's President Javier Milei on Thursday attended joint US-Argentine military drills aboard a US aircraft carrier in the South Atlantic, marking his ever-closer relations with Washington.

Argentine President Javier Milei applauds on the deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier while sailing in Argentine waters near the city of Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires province, during the Passex 2026 naval exercises on April 30, 2026. © HANDOUT / ARGENTINA'S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP

Milei and Argentine Defense Minister Carlos Presti boarded the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier "in an exercise that strengthens cooperation, interoperability and joint work," the Defense Ministry said on X.

The government shared photos of Argentina's self-declared anarcho-capitalist president giving a thumbs-up to the camera, alongside his sister and right-hand woman Karina Milei and US ambassador to Argentina Peter Lamelas.

"President Milei's presence reminds us that we are in a new era of bilateral relations, moving beyond mere cooperation toward a deep strategic alignment, capable of fully confronting the challenges of the 21st century," Lamelas said in a statement.

From the 333-meter-long, almost 77-meter-wide ship, they watched aerial demonstrations by F-18 fighter jets and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters.