Russia and North Korea strengthen ties with "long-term" military agreement

Seoul, South Korea - Russia and North Korea have agreed to "long-term" military cooperation, Russia's defense ministry said Sunday, as Moscow's military chief visited officials in Pyongyang.

Russia and North Korea have further bolstered their military ties with a new "long-term" agreement of cooperation. © Handout / Russian Transport Ministry / AFP

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops – as well as missiles and munitions – to support Russia's war in Ukraine.

In return, analysts say North Korea is receiving financial aid, military technology, food, and energy from Russia, helping Pyongyang circumvent heavy international sanctions over its banned nuclear programs.

The two countries signed a military treaty in 2024, obligating both states to provide military assistance "without delay" in the event of an attack on the other.

"We agreed with the DPRK Defence Ministry to place our military cooperation on a stable, long-term footing," Moscow's Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

"We are ready to sign a plan this year for Russian–Korean military cooperation for the period of 2027–2031," he added.

Russian officials are in Pyongyang for the opening ceremony of a memorial complex honoring those killed while supporting Moscow's war effort against Ukraine.