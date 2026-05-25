Russia threatens more strikes on Kyiv and urges foreigners to leave city

Moscow, Russia - Russia said Monday it plans to launch more strikes on Kyiv, including on its "decision-making centers", and repeated a call for foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the city.

Russia warned it would launch more strikes on Kyiv after a deadly barrage over the weekend. © Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP

Russia launched scores of drones and missiles at Ukraine over the weekend, killing four people, wounding dozens, and causing damage across Kyiv.

Among the weapons Russia used was its Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which can travel 10 times the speed of sound and is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, according to Moscow.

The barrage came days after Russia accused Kyiv of striking a vocational school in the Russian-occupied Lugansk region, killing 21 people. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to retaliate for that attack.

"Under the current circumstances, the Russian Armed Forces are starting to launch systematic strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The strikes will target both decision-making centres and command posts... We are warning foreign citizens, including personnel of diplomatic missions and international organisations, to leave the city as soon as possible," it added.

Russia had already called on foreign citizens and diplomats to evacuate Kyiv earlier this month, when it threatened massive strikes on central Kyiv if Ukraine disrupted a military parade on Red Square.