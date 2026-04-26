Sheinbaum, Carney, and more world leaders respond after Trump evacuated during shooting

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and other world leaders have responded to the shooting at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (l.) sent her regards to President Donald Trump (r.) and First Lady Melania Trump after Saturday night's shooting during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. © Collage: AFP/Yuri Cortez & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"It's great that President Trump and his wife are doing well after the recent events," Sheinbaum wrote in a brief statement on X, translated from Spanish. "We send our respect. Violence should never be the way."

Her comments came in response to the attempted shooting that took place at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night, which saw Trump dramatically evacuated by Secret Service.

According to authorities, gunshots were fired by a "would-be assassin" outside the Hilton Hotel ballroom at 8:36 PM. A Secret Service agent was harmed in the exchange of gunfire, but it was non-life threatening, and the suspect was quickly apprehended.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sent a message of support to Trump and Melania on X, writing, "I am relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe following reports of gunfire at the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington tonight."

"Political violence has no place in any democracy and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event."