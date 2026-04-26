Sheinbaum, Carney, and more world leaders respond after Trump evacuated during shooting
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and other world leaders have responded to the shooting at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
"It's great that President Trump and his wife are doing well after the recent events," Sheinbaum wrote in a brief statement on X, translated from Spanish. "We send our respect. Violence should never be the way."
Her comments came in response to the attempted shooting that took place at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night, which saw Trump dramatically evacuated by Secret Service.
According to authorities, gunshots were fired by a "would-be assassin" outside the Hilton Hotel ballroom at 8:36 PM. A Secret Service agent was harmed in the exchange of gunfire, but it was non-life threatening, and the suspect was quickly apprehended.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sent a message of support to Trump and Melania on X, writing, "I am relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe following reports of gunfire at the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington tonight."
"Political violence has no place in any democracy and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event."
More world leaders respond to shooting
In a statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that "we applaud the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their swift action."
South Korean President Jaemyung Lee sent his regards to the Trump's and condemned political violence, calling it "a grave threat that undermines the very foundation of democracy and can never be justified under any circumstances."
"It is especially regrettable that such an incident occurred at an event meant to reaffirm the role of the press and freedom of speech."
French President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting "unacceptable" in an X post, adding, "Violence has no place in a democracy. I extend my full support to Donald Trump."
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the attack on X, writing, "Violence is never the answer. Humanity will only move forward through democracy, coexistence, and peace."
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote he was "deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident."
"Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being," Sharif posted on X.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington overnight."
"Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Starmer wrote on X on Sunday.
UK Ambassador to the US Christian Turner, who was in attendance at the event, praised the Secret Service and sent the UK's "best wishes" to the injured officer.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Yuri Cortez & AFP/Mandel Ngan